It may not be It’s a Wonderful Life, but for kids who grew up in the ’80s, there’s no better Christmas movie than the 1984 comedy-horror hit Gremlins. Now the film is heading back to theaters next month, allowing fans a return visit to the seemingly idyllic town of Kingston Falls. ScreenRant reports that the movie will screen between December 8-26 at hundreds of movie theaters nationwide. Click here for theaters in our area.