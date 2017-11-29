All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

M&M’s Releases Sequel to Iconic Christmas Commerical

Trish
We finally learn what happened!! You know the commercial for M&M’s that runs every year during the holiday’s….
The original ad, which debuted in 1996 and has aired every year since, features the company’s mascots Red and Yellow running into Santa delivering gifts on Christmas Eve—with both Red and St. Nick fainting on the floor….

And for 20 years, we’ve all had to wonder what happens next? Until now, thanks to “Faint 2: A Very Yellow Sequel”.
The commercial will make its television debut Wednesday night during the annual Christmas Tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York. But was available on their page. Here it is:

