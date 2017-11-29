The Viral Christmas Card Only THAT Sibling Will Relate To

It’s that time of year where families are assembling and taking their annual Christmas card photo. Many use this opportunity to #humblebrag about what impressive things have happened over the last year or what’s to come in the new year, and that means some family members are left out in the cold.

That very thing happened to one woman and instead of bemoaning her single, child-free life, she’s celebrating it in the funniest way possible.

my family's Christmas card this year lmao pic.twitter.com/A2L7wfsprN — Emily Seawright (@cantseawright) November 26, 2017

Emily Seawright shared her family’s glowing holiday card photo full of thrilling information about her siblings — marriage, babies, and an excited couple about to watch two of their kids go through some huge life changes. But Emily didn’t have any big news to share, and Twitter is right there with her.