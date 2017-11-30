All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

LIST: The Top Baby Naming Trends From 2017

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Top Baby Names 2017

BabyCenter.com just analyzed more than 500,000 baby names that parents gave their kids this year and figured out the big trends of 2017.  Here they are . . .

 

1.  Disney princesses, like Moana and Belle.

 

2.  NBA  players, like LeBron, Kyrie, and Kevin.

 

3.  Rappers, like Chance after Chance the Rapper and Kendrick after Kendrick Lamar.

 

4.  Nature terms, with names like Willow and Storm for girls and Ember and Cloud for boys.

 

5.  Fancy food ingredients, like Ginger, Saffron, and Miso.

 

If you’re into more traditional names, the most popular overall were Sophia for girls for the eighth year in a row, and Jackson for boys for the fifth year in a row.

Click Here to read more.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live