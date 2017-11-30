The #1 Way We Save For The Holidays Is By Cashing in Spare Change?

A new survey found 77% of us think we’ll go over-budget on our holiday spending this year. And it makes sense when you find out what our number one strategy for staying on-budget is . . .

People were asked how they plan to stay under budget this year . . . and the #1 answer was by cashing in their SPARE CHANGE. (???)

39% of people said they’ll cash in their change to help pay for the holidays. 35% will cut back on entertainment expenses, like movies and concerts. And 33% will eat out at restaurants a little less. Most people planned to do more than one thing to save money.

Presents are the top holiday expense for most people. And 74% of us feel obligated to buy gifts for people we don’t really want to.

The top recipients of obligatory gifts are extended family, including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Other than presents, our five biggest holiday expenses are entertaining family and friends . . . dining out . . . traveling . . . buying decorations . . . and buying new clothes to wear to parties.

Click Here to read more.