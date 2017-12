Buyer beware!

Amazon has become our one-stop online shop for just about any product under the sun. Seeing as it’s such a vast marketplace, there’s sure to be some eyebrow-furrowing scams out there, right?

This person went on Amazon and was under the assumption that he or she was purchasing a dinosaur-shaped kids’ pillowcase.

But when it arrived, it turned out to be a white pillowcase printed with a picture of a child sleeping on a dinosaur pillow.