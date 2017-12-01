All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Ring in the Howlidays with HSMO Bedtime Tails

Filed Under: Deck the Howls, HSMO

The Humane Society of Missouri holds 3rd annual “Deck the Howls” shelter event!

While children across the nation eagerly await the joy and magic of the holiday season, adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri eagerly await a new place to call home. In the meantime, kids are invited to share the holiday spirit with their furry friends at the shelter.

Kids will join in the fun and festivities with adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri while wearing their favorite pajamas. Activities will include:

  • Reading favorite howliday tails to adoptable pets
  • Making cozy blankets to keep adoptable friends comfortable all winter long
  • Socializing shelter kittens
  • Decorating canine cookies
  • Enjoying cookies and cocoa while spending quality time with sweet animals

When:                         Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

                                    5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where:                       Humane Society of Missouri Headquarters

                                    1201 Macklind Ave.

                                    St. Louis, MO 63110

 More information on registration and cost is available on the Humane Society of Missouri website at www.hsmo.org/deckthehowls. Spots fill up fast, and participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live