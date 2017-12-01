Ring in the Howlidays with HSMO Bedtime Tails

The Humane Society of Missouri holds 3rd annual “Deck the Howls” shelter event!

While children across the nation eagerly await the joy and magic of the holiday season, adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri eagerly await a new place to call home. In the meantime, kids are invited to share the holiday spirit with their furry friends at the shelter.

Kids will join in the fun and festivities with adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Missouri while wearing their favorite pajamas. Activities will include:

Reading favorite howliday tails to adoptable pets

Making cozy blankets to keep adoptable friends comfortable all winter long

Socializing shelter kittens

Decorating canine cookies

Enjoying cookies and cocoa while spending quality time with sweet animals

When: Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Humane Society of Missouri Headquarters

1201 Macklind Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63110

More information on registration and cost is available on the Humane Society of Missouri website at www.hsmo.org/deckthehowls. Spots fill up fast, and participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible!