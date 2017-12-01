What are the most popular Christmas candies for Missouri and Illinois?

According to a new study, we’ll spend a total of $1.93 BILLION on Christmas candy this year. And people in every state will spend their share differently. The study found the most popular Christmas candy in every state, and here are the results…

1. Missouri chose Starburst and Illinois likes Jolly Ranchers as their “go to” Christmas candies.

2. Red and green M&M’s are the top candy in eight states – Connecticut, Indiana, Idaho, Kentucky, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia. Christmas Pez dispensers and candy also took eight states – Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.

3. The most traditional Christmas candies finished close behind. Candy canes won seven states – Delaware, Georgia, Maine, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington; and peppermint bark won four states – California, Kansas, Nevada, and West Virginia.

4. “Reindeer corn,” which is the candy corn industry’s way of staying relevant for an extra month, somehow won in Alabama, Michigan, and Utah.

5. And bravo to North Dakota. They’re the only state that decided the best way to celebrate Christmas is with chocolate Santas.

