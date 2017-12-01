The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2017

Books are always a great gift during the holiday season!
After countless debates and discussions, the editors of the New York Times Book Review have whittled down the best books of 2017 to the top 10. They are:
- Autumn by Ali Smith: An elderly songwriter and the neighbor’s son form an unlikely, but charming friendship.
- Exit West by Mohsin Hamid: A migrant couple flees a civil war and starts a new life.
- Pachinko by Min Jin Lee: A historical novel chronicling four generations of an ethnic Korean family.
- The Power by Naomi Alderman: An electric exploration of how power corrupts everyone.
- Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward: Journey with 3-year-old Jojo on a road trip with his sister and mother to pick up their father from prison.
- The Evolution of Beauty by Richard O. Prum: A scientific book exploring Darwin’s second theory of how mate choice shapes the world we live in.
- Grant by Ron Chernow: A biography about the lessons we can learn from Ulysses S. Grant.
- Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America by James Forman Jr: Dismantling the system of American mass incarceration is the solution to helping the black community.
- Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder by Caroline Fraser: The real story behind life on the prairie; it wasn’t as quaint as the author made it seem.
- Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood: An affectionate and funny coming-of-age memoir about moving back in with the parents.