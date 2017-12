Somehow, someway, the geniuses at Cinnabon have devised a way to bake a miniature cinnamon roll INSIDE of a chocolate-chip cookie shell. Extra Crispy reports that the hybrid desserts, called Cookie BonBites, will hit stores starting on Dec. 4 — which also happens to be National Cookie Day. Made with chocolate-chip cookie dough from Nashville’s Christie Cookie Company, the devilish treats will be around for a limited time only and cost $2.99 each, or $9.99 for six.

This chocolate chip cookie has a miniature Cinnabon roll baked inside of it pic.twitter.com/Gs4c0a5wpe — Shay Spence (@chezspence) November 29, 2017

