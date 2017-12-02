All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Top Five Things We Overspend on During the Holidays

(Photo credit: BERND SETTNIK/AFP/Getty Images)

Your bank account can start dropping fast around the holidays . . . especially if you end up shopping for YOURSELF too much.

 

A new survey found the second most-common thing we overspend on during the holidays is stuff for OURSELVES.  The top five are gifts for other people . . . stuff for ourselves . . . candy and deserts . . . decorations . . . and booze.

 

76% of people said they usually end up spending more than they wanted to around the holidays.  The average person overspends by $263.

 

The hardest person to buy for is our significant other.  Kids are the easiest.  Especially young kids, because their gifts tend to be cheap, and they don’t know any better.

 

And the #1 gift we want to GET this year is . . . a gift card, so WE can decide what to spend the money on.

 

56% of people admit they’ve re-gifted an unwanted present before.

