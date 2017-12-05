DEBATE: Is Bruce Willis’ “Die Hard” a Christmas Movie?

If a movie is set around Christmas, does that automatically make it a Christmas movie?

There’s a debate online lately about whether of not “Die Hard” is actually a Christmas Movie or if it’s simply an action movie that just happens to take place at Christmas, but isn’t specifically ABOUT Christmas?

Buzzfeed is trying to settle that debate by taking some of the most fought-over movies and having the public decide.

Here’s how the voting is going so far for 5 of them:

1. “Die Hard”: 56% Christmas, 44% Not Christmas.

2. “Home Alone”: 97% Christmas, 3% Not Christmas.

3. “Gremlins”: 40% Christmas, 60% Not Christmas.

4. “Frozen”: 22% Christmas, 78% Not Christmas.

5. “Lethal Weapon”: 16% Christmas, 84% Not Christmas.

What say you?

