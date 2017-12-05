All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

DEBATE: Is Bruce Willis’ “Die Hard” a Christmas Movie?

Greg Hewitt By Greg Hewitt
Filed Under: Bruce Willis, die hard

If a movie is set around Christmas, does that automatically make it a Christmas movie?

There’s a debate online lately about whether of not “Die Hard”  is actually a Christmas Movie or if it’s simply an action movie that just happens to take place at Christmas, but isn’t specifically ABOUT Christmas?

Buzzfeed is trying to settle that debate by taking some of the most fought-over movies and having the public decide.

Here’s how the voting is going so far for 5 of them:

 

1.  “Die Hard”:  56% Christmas, 44% Not Christmas.

 

2.  “Home Alone”:  97% Christmas, 3% Not Christmas.

 

3.  “Gremlins”:  40% Christmas, 60% Not Christmas.

 

4.  “Frozen”:  22% Christmas, 78% Not Christmas.

 

5.  “Lethal Weapon”:  16% Christmas, 84% Not Christmas.

 

What say you?

Click Here to read more.

More from Greg Hewitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live