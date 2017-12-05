All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest

Grinch Steals Santa Suit, Hat From Back Room at Mall

Filed Under: Grinch, holiday crimes, Santa suit

BUTLER, Pa. – Police say someone on the naughty list stole a Santa suit and hat valued together at $520 from a Pennsylvania mall.

State police said Sunday in a report that the theft happened between Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 at the Clearview Mall in Butler County. The report says it’s unknown who took the full Santa Claus suit and an extra hat from a back room at the mall.

51092661 Grinch Steals Santa Suit, Hat From Back Room at Mall

Police list the victim as North Pole Photo. The mall’s website says North Pole Photo provides pictures with Santa throughout the holiday season.

Click here to read more!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live