A six-year-old kid recently had to write a letter to Santa for school, and he wrote, quote, “I’m only doing this for class . . . your life is empty.”

My 6yo Santa skeptic was told to write a letter to Santa at school. So he did… pic.twitter.com/XUFGMnXDFT — Sarah McCammon NPR (@sarahmccammon) December 3, 2017

His mom says he was upset before he wrote it because his brother was bothering him . . . and now a picture of his BRUTAL takedown of Santa is going viral.