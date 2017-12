That was a shot!

The shot was made by Zeus McClurkin from the school bus on the roof of City Museum in St. Louis in honor of World Trick Shot Day.

Zeus McClurkin of the Globetrotters made the shot as area school kids watched in awe.

The Globetrotters will bring their “Amazing Feats of Basketball” World Tour to St. Louis for two games at Scottrade Center on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.