(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme offers its own unique twist on an iconic holiday favorite with the introduction of the new Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut at participating locations.

The new, very limited Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut is made with a spiced gingerbread dough infused with cinnamon and ginger, and coated in a warm gingerbread molasses glaze. The new treat represents the first time that Krispy Kreme has transformed both the dough and glaze to create an all new holiday treat.

But you’ll want to mark your calendars, because the festive treat will be available for one day only on National Gingerbread House Day, which is being celebrated on Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

While not confirmed, we’re betting the Gingerbread Glazed Doughnut will be making an encore appearance before the end of the holidays.