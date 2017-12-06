If you’re a fan of cheap fast-food eats, then you’re gonna be “lovin'” 2018. McDonald’s announced on Tuesday that it’s bringing back its Dollar Menu beginning January 4. There’s just one catch: Only four items on the Dollar Menu–a McChicken sandwich, a cheeseburger, a sausage burrito, or any size soft drink–will actually cost a mere buck. The menu’s other options will be priced at either $2 or $3. So two bucks will soon get you things like a bacon McDouble or a two-piece order of chicken tenders, while three dollars will get you a triple cheeseburger, a Happy Meal, a sausage McMuffin with egg, and more. The fast-food chain had moved away from the Dollar Menu format in 2013 after first introducing it in 2002. Read more here.