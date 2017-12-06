Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The smiles could be seen from a mile away. Deaf and hard of hearing children from all over the area gathered Tuesday morning at North Lake Mall for a special visit with a Santa they can actually communicate with.

“It’s really wonderful because you get to see how their eyes just glow and how they see someone who understands them and their language,” said Blair McCorkle, Regional Center Manager for the Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

“Just that one small thing – someone noticing and understanding them – is just something that they love,” McCorkle said.

Using sign language, kids asked for all the standard items that typically fill a wish list: video games, bikes, and even ice cream were pretty popular.

Santa signed back, letting them know he’d do his best.

The smiles could have filled in for the camera flash. Each child got a picture, a special chance to live the magic of Christmas.