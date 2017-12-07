Diddy has been named the highest-paid musician of 2017 by Forbes. According to the magazine, he takes the top spot by pulling in $130 million pretax. His total was boosted this year by his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his Ciroc vodka deal and the sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million. Meanwhile, Beyonce ranks second with $105 million and Drake came in third with $94 million. Here’s the top 10: (see full list here):

Diddy – $130 million

Beyonce – $105M

Drake – $94M

The Weekend – $92M

Coldplay – $88M

Guns N’ Roses – $84M

Justin Bieber – $83.5M

Bruce Springsteen – $75M

Adele – $69M

Metallica – $66.5M