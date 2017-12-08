All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest
Instead of a Christmas letter from Santa, how about Kelly Clarkson?!

When you spend $70 or more on merchandise from Kelly’s website, you’ll be able to receive a Christmas note handwritten and signed by the singer herself. You’ll also get free shipping.

Kelly’s merch includes a black jacket with her album title Meaning of Life emblazoned in gold on the back, a Meaning of Life charm necklace, a “Love So Soft” blanket and “Love So Soft” socks. The site is also offering a 10% off sale on select stocking stuffers.

While it’s not in the merch store, if you have kids in your life, you may want to buy them Kelly’s latest children’s book, River Rose and the Magical Christmas, which is out now.

Click here to start shopping!

