Brock O’Hurn is here to make mouths water again for the holidays — ’cause he’s back to doing his Sexy Santa shtick … which nobody minds whatsoever.

Brock was tapped by Icelandic Glacial Water to reprise his role as a beefed out Saint Nick in their Christmas ad, only now he’s got some hunky man elves to help quench your thirst.

Drink it in, folks. Mr. Man Bun’s letting it all hang out here.