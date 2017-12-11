Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Award season is upon us and this morning (Dec. 10), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced nominees for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. A handful of music stars earned nominations for the event, which will honor 2017’s best in film and television.

Mary J. Blige scored twin nods for the Netflix release Mudbound. In addition to a Best Song nomination for “Mighty River,” the hip-hop/soul legend earned a nod for Best Supporting Actress. The singer’s breakout performance in the film may lead to an Oscar nomination in the New Year.

Mariah Carey joins Blige in the Best Song category for “The Star,” her contribution to the soundtrack from the film of the same name. “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, “Remember Me” from Coco and “Home” from Ferdinand round out the category. “Home” was performed by Nick Jonas.

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood earned a nomination for Best Original Score, for Phantom Thread composition.

Director Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of the Water led this year’s Globe nominations with seven. Steven Spielberg’s Watergate drama The Post earned six, along with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.