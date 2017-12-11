Win: A 4-pack of tickets to DreamWorks Animation in Concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

Contest Ends: Friday, December 15, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK all week for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to see DreamWorks Animation in Concert with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall on Friday, December 29th at 7pm.

Relive the moments from Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon and more as they are projected on the big screen while the STL Symphony plays the magical music live. An experience for the entire family, join us to celebrate more than 20 years of inspired animation.

Tickets are on sale now.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, December 15, 2017. Read the official contest rules.