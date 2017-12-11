All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest
Filed Under:Taylor Swift
Photo: Mert & Marcus

Win: A pair of tickets to see Taylor Swift

Contest Ends: Tuesday, December 12th

Listen to KEZK all day on Tuesday, December 12th and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour coming to The Dome at the America Center on September 18th, 2017.

We’re giving away a pair of tickets every hour from 8am – 5pm!

Tickets go on-sale December 13th, 2017.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Tuesday, December 12th, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

 

