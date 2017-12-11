All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest
ID 105143871 © Pattilabelle | Dreamstime

Win: A pair of tickets to the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch

Contest Ends: Friday, December 15, 2017

Listen to Trish Gazall on KEZK all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party at Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch.

Tickets include a full dinner buffet, open bar, champagne toast and live music featuring Dr. Zhivegas and Groovethang.

Tickets are on sale now.

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Friday, December 15, 2017. Read the official contest rules. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live