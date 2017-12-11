A heartwrenching video went viral over the weekend that shows a young boy named Keaton Jones crying after being bullied at school. I had tears watching this last night. “They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton tells his mom as they sit in the car. “They put milk on me and put ham down my clothes, throw bread at me.” He continues, “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.” Jones’ video, which his mother posted on Facebook, touched thousands of people and many celebrities expressed their support for the boy.
UFC president Dana White invited him to visit Las Vegas and many fighters offered to serve as his “bodyguards.” Meanwhile, Chris Evans tweeted, “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in L.A. next year?”
Hailee Steinfeld also reached out to Jones. “I just wanted to say I think you are amazing and what makes you so special is there is only one you,” she declared in a video message. “And I would love for you, Keaton Jones, to be my date to the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere on Tuesday.”
Additionally, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown tweeted to let Jones know, “I think you’re sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend.”
Justin Bieber showing his support as well.
