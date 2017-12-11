A heartwrenching video went viral over the weekend that shows a young boy named Keaton Jones crying after being bullied at school. I had tears watching this last night. “They make fun of my nose. They call me ugly. They say I have no friends,” Keaton tells his mom as they sit in the car. “They put milk on me and put ham down my clothes, throw bread at me.” He continues, “Just out of curiosity, why do they bully? What’s the point of it? Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It’s not okay.” Jones’ video, which his mother posted on Facebook, touched thousands of people and many celebrities expressed their support for the boy.

UFC president Dana White invited him to visit Las Vegas and many fighters offered to serve as his “bodyguards.” Meanwhile, Chris Evans tweeted, “While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in L.A. next year?”

Thank u all for helping try to find Keaton. 1000% greatest post and response in my social media history. This kid is special and we all feel it. Dying to meet him!! — Dana White (@danawhite) December 10, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

Hailee Steinfeld also reached out to Jones. “I just wanted to say I think you are amazing and what makes you so special is there is only one you,” she declared in a video message. “And I would love for you, Keaton Jones, to be my date to the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere on Tuesday.”

Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017

Additionally, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown tweeted to let Jones know, “I think you’re sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend.”

Keaton, this is so accurate. Why do people do this? I think your sooo cool Keaton! I wanna be your friend ( but srsly) ur freakin awesome ❤️ https://t.co/LD7Q762bL9 — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 9, 2017

Justin Bieber showing his support as well.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Click here for more information about anti-bullying and how to get involved.