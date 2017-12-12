Do men experience flu symptoms worse than women? While men have long been ridiculed for experiencing “man flu,” a study published Monday in the British Medical Journal finds that men really are more susceptible to flu complications than women.

“I do think that the research does points towards men having a weaker immune response when it comes to viral respiratory infections and the flu,” says Dr. Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor in family medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

“This is shown in the fact that they [have] worse symptoms, they last longer, they are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from it.”