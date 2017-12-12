All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Bikes For Tykes | Santa Baby Photo Contest
By Marty Linck
Filed Under:flu, Men, sickness, women

Do men experience flu symptoms worse than women? While men have long been ridiculed for experiencing “man flu,” a study published Monday in the British Medical Journal finds that men really are more susceptible to flu complications than women.

“I do think that the research does points towards men having a weaker immune response when it comes to viral respiratory infections and the flu,” says Dr. Kyle Sue, a clinical assistant professor in family medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland.

“This is shown in the fact that they [have] worse symptoms, they last longer, they are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live