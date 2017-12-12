Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

How often do you watch? Once a week? Once a day? Netflix has released its viewing statistics for 2017. Here are highlights from the year-end review:

*The most popular day globally for binge-watching was January 1, 2017. In the United States, it was January 2.

*The highest global re-watch record was set by an American who streamed Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl 365 times in 2017.

*A viewer in Antarctica watched a whole season of Shameless in less than 24 hours.

*The United States is ranked fourth globally for most members to watch Netflix every single day, behind Mexico, Canada, and Peru.

*Members watched an average of 60 movies on Netflix this year. (That’s at least one movie per week.).

*Globally, the “most devoured” show was American Vandal, followed by 3% in second place and 13 Reasons Why came in third place.

In the U.S., the “most devoured” show (watched more than two hours per day) was also American Vandal, followed by Suburra: Blood on Rome and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

*Globally, the “most savored” show (watched less than two hours per day) was The Crown, followed by Big Mouth, and Neo Yokio.

In the U.S., the “most savored” show was also The Crown, followed by Neo Yokio, and finally, A Series of Unfortunate Events.

*Globally, the top “shows that got us cheating” (aka shows people watched before their significant others got a chance to do so) were Narcos, 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things.

In the U.S., the top “shows that got us cheating” were Orange Is the New Black, Stranger Things, and Narcos.

And the top “shows that brought us together” (shows that families watched together most) were Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

In the U.S., Stranger Things also topped the “shows that brought us together.” Second place went to A Series of Unfortunate Events, and third place to 13 Reasons Why.

View more stats here.