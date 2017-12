A 2-year-old performer in a preschool pageant received a laugh and a round of applause when he filled a silence by detailing his practice routine.

A video posted to Twitter by user @macker1313 shows the 2-year-old, Gus, performing alongside his preschool classmates while decked out in a bow tie, a sweater vest and a tiny suit jacket.

The song comes to an end, and before the audience has time to react, Gus fills the silence by leaning forward to exclaim, “I sing this in the car!”

“Preschool program: Gus thinks out loud,” the tweet said.