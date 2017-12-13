All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Tuesday morning that its 2018 class of inductees will include Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, The Cars, Nina Simone, and The Moody Blues. “It’s a Christmas miracle,” Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan tells Rolling Stone about their selection.

“You’ll see the current lineup and then see the original,” he explains. “It should be a fun night.”

Next year’s induction ceremony will take place on April 14 at Cleveland’s Public Hall. An edited version of the event will air later on HBO.

