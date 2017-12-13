Have a holiday party coming up and want to wow your guests? Bring a dish that is delicious and spreads some holiday cheer!

Check out a few of our favorite appetizers that are super easy to make and your guests will be raving about into the new year!

St. Louis is famously known for our Gooey Butter cake so why not bring a Christmas classic to your next party!

Christmas Gooey Butter Cookies

Frosty the Snowman has nothing on the Skillet Dip Snowman! Watch how easy it is to make this delicious (and cute) Christmas appetizer.

Skillet Dip Snowman

Christmas wouldn’t be complete without a tree, and the perfect Christmas tree is a Pinwheel Christmas Tree of course! This appetizer will be a fan-favorite at every party.

A Pizza Pinwheel Christmas Tree

Keeping with the pizza theme, which is perfect because honestly, everyone loves pizza. Skip the peppermint this Christmas and try pepperoni!

Pepperoni Pizza Candy Canes

You will definitely get thirsty, with all these mouth watering appetizers! So try something beyond the eggnog.

