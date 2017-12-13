(Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images/Sipa USA)

Google just released several categorized lists detailing its top search terms of 2017, with national tragedies, dead celebrities and accused sexual predators piquing people’s curiosity. Below are the top search terms and the most-searched people of 2017:

Searches

Hurricane Irma

Matt Lauer

Tom Petty

Super Bowl

Las Vegas Shooting

People

Matt Lauer

Meghan Markle

Harvey Weinstein

Michael Flynn

Kevin Spacey

TV Shows

Stranger Things

13 Reasons Why

Big Brother Brasil

Game of Thrones

Iron Fist

