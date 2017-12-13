All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Google just released several categorized lists detailing its top search terms of 2017, with national tragedies, dead celebrities and accused sexual predators piquing people’s curiosity. Below are the top search terms and the most-searched people of 2017:

Searches

Hurricane Irma
Matt Lauer
Tom Petty
Super Bowl
Las Vegas Shooting

People

Matt Lauer
Meghan Markle
Harvey Weinstein
Michael Flynn
Kevin Spacey

TV Shows

Stranger Things
13 Reasons Why
Big Brother Brasil
Game of Thrones
Iron Fist

