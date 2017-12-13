The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted a video that shows how fast your Christmas tree can turn into a FIREBALL if you forget to water it.

It shows two trees side-by-side. One’s been watered every day, and the other hasn’t. The one that HAS been watered starts smoldering, and there’s a lot of smoke. But you’d have a decent chance of stopping it before your house went up.

Then they light the one that hasn’t been watered . . . and it’s a raging inferno in about SIX SECONDS. You’d basically have NO chance of stopping it.

On average, US fire departments respond to 200 home fires (annually) that started with a Christmas tree.

So if you got a real tree this year, make sure there’s always water in the base. They can suck up as much as a gallon a day.

Here are a few more quick safety tips . . .

1. Make sure your tree is at least 3 feet away from any heat sources, like radiators, fireplaces, and heating vents.

2. Make sure none of the wires on your lights are frayed . . . always turn them off before you go to bed . . . and don’t plug too many things into the same outlet.

3. Don’t leave your tree up too long. Once a bunch of needles start falling off, it’s a major fire hazard. It doesn’t matter how much you water it.

Also don’t forget to check your smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly. The St. Louis Fire Department can help install your smoke alarm free of charge!