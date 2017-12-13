All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Oreo will be ringing in the new year with the launch of two new iconic flavors on January 1, 2018: Spicy Hot Cinnamon Oreos and Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos.

Spicy Hot Cinnamon Oreos feature a cinnamon candy flavor creme sandwiched between a pair of classic chocolate Oreo wafers.

Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos feature a pair of vanilla wafer cookies sandwiching a chocolate hazelnut creme filling.

And yes, the chocolate hazelnut flavor is definitely aimed at Nutella-lovers.

While not officially launching until January 1, 2018, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some retails offering the new limited-edition flavors well before the official launch date.

