By Hayden Wright

As Ed Sheeran reportedly contemplates writing an Americana album, Justin Bieber is diving into English music: The Purpose pop star shared Instagram videos from a dance studio in which he tries out some interpretive dance moves to Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

In one video, Bieber does a somersault. In the other, he does a kind of pirouette, writing “I’m gonna get this dancing thing down.” Though it’s unclear why he’s practicing dance steps to Sheeran’s song.

In another Instagram clip shared last night, Bieber posted a time-lapse video of himself decorating his Christmas tree, without a shirt. You can watch his holiday decorations come together bulb by bulb. At one point he grabs a stepladder to reach the highest boughs.

Check out Justin’s latest posts below.

