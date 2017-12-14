Who says cats and dogs don’r get along?
Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis took in the black and white cat over the summer and named him D-O-G (dee-OH’-jee).
He’s more than a mascot – officials say he plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals.
The organization says D-O-G is “fearless” around the larger canines and is very helpful with making them comfortable.
The dogs go through a two-year training program before they’re given to clients for free.
