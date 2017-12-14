Recent studies have shown that people around the world are drinking a whole lot more wine these days, and University of Cambridge researchers think they know why: Wine glasses have gotten much bigger. Specifically, these glasses are capable of containing seven times more wine than they did in 1700—with the biggest increase in size occurring since the 1990s. “Wine will no doubt be a feature of some merry Christmas nights, but when it comes to how much we drink, wine glass size probably does matter,” Cambridge director Theresa Marteau said in a university press release.