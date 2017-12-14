Photo by: Country Crock

Ugly Christmas Sweater Cake

Ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) Country Crock® Buttery Sticks

4 large eggs

1 cup milk

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 cans (16 oz. ea.) white frosting

Assorted candies, sprinkles and food coloring

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans. Combine flour and baking powder in medium bowl; set aside.

Beat sugar with Country Crock® Buttery Sticks in large bowl with electric mixer until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in eggs, 1 at a time, until blended. Combine milk and vanilla. Alternately beat in milk and flour mixtures until blended. Spread evenly into prepared pans.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes on wire rack; remove from pans and cool completely.

Spread top of one cake layer with 1/3 of one can of frosting. Top with second cake layer, then frost sides and top with remaining 2/3 can. Tint remaining frosting as desired. Create your ugly sweater with colored frosting, candies and sprinkles.