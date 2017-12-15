All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Greg HewittBy Greg Hewitt
Filed Under:office Christmas parties

A new survey found 22% of us will give at least one co-worker a gift this year.  So how much will we spend?  34% said less than $10 per gift.  59% said between $11 and $50.  Only 6% of people said they’ll spend more than $50 on a gift.

They did a survey recently, here are the 10 worst gifts people said they’ve gotten from a co-worker.

 

1.  Earrings shaped like chickens.

 

2.  Coupons from a grocery store.

 

3.  Roasted grasshoppers.

 

4.  A roll of Saran Wrap.

 

5.  A jar of glitter.

 

6.  A coaster with their face on it.  Not sure if that means their face, or their co-worker’s.

 

7.  A recipe for dip.

 

8.  An ornament shaped like an engagement ring.  That’s a potential HR nightmare.

 

9.  A wooden cat statue.

 

10.  Used candles. 

 

Also, women are almost twice as likely to give a co-worker a gift than men.  But you’re more likely to get one from your BOSS if they’re a GUY.  63% of male bosses and 45% of female bosses plan to give gifts this year.

