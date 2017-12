A Tennessee church’s preschool nativity play went spectacularly awry when a 2-year-old “sheep” kidnapped the baby Jesus from the manger.

The video shows Teegan grab the baby Jesus out of the manger and dance with him while the young girl playing Mary struggled to regain control of the holy infant and the play.

“She just really wanted that baby Jesus,” Benson told Today.com. “Teegan loves being the center of attention, so the more people laughed, the more excited she was to show her stuff.”