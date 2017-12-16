‘Tis the season for the ridiculously rich to make their over-the-top travel plans!
Private jet company Alerion Aviation offers clients flights that cost anywhere from $6,800 to more than $1 million. In an interview with Page Six, CEO Bob Seidel shares the most bizarre requests the company has received over the years:
- A mother didn’t want her daughter to be alone for the holidays, so “two years in a row they flew their family cat — mind you, the only passenger was the cat — to London to be with their daughter.”
- A pilot dressed as Santa Claus.
- “Someone wanted presents under a small tree on board, which meant they had to find a small tree and weight it so it didn’t topple during takeoff and landing.”
- “One passenger requested to have a pseudo-Rockettes show on board, which was very hard to accommodate, but they made it happen.”