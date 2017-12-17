Doughnuts, croissants, scones: Sweets for breakfast are one of life’s simplest joys. And for those of you who like your morning coffee sugary sweet too, we’ve got glee-inducing news for you.

Nestle Coffee-Mate has confirmed that it’s set to release a Cookies & Cream flavored coffee creamer in the months ahead. While the fluffy cookie sandwiches on the label don’t bear the actual Oreo logo, we’re guessing that their uncanny resemblance to Oreo Cakesters means this creamer is gonna taste just like ’em. Drool.

So when can you try the decadent coffee-cup-pick-me-me-up IRL? PopSugar reports that it “will be available in stores by early February”.

If you’re an always-dunks-her-cookies-in-milk kinda gal, well, merry Christmas to ya.