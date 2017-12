Photo by: Cardinals

Win: A pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018

Contest Ends: Wednesday, December 20, 2017

Listen to Greg Hewitt on KEZK Monday through Wednesday and call in for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran perform at Busch Stadium on September 6, 2018.

Tickets are on sale now at cardinals.com/edsheeran

Must be 18 years or older to enter. Contest ends Wednesday, December 20, 2017 . Read the official contest rules.