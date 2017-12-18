Photo Credit: © Admedia, Inc

Rob Lowe served up some gratitude to the firefighters battling the historic wildfires in California this weekend when he had them over for dinner at his Montecito home. “Dinner for new friends at our house,” Lowe wrote Sunday night in an Instagram post that shows several firefighters still in uniform while gathered around a buffet of food. ET reports that the 53-year-old actor’s home is at risk from the Thomas Fire that’s already claimed more than 270,000 acres. Before dinner, Lowe posed in front of a fire engine with several first responders, writing, “Thank you to the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town.” Awesome!!