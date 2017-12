Maybe this is why so many of us are choosing to shop online this holiday season…

According to a new survey, the single most stressful part of Christmas shopping isn’t guessing what your significant other wants in a gift or whether or not your kids really want gift cards or cash.

No, the most stressful part of the holiday season is. . . finding a parking spot.

Long lines came in second . . . and dealing with huge crowds came in third.

Agree? Click here to read more.