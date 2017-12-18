All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
Filed Under:Movies, Ocean's 11, Ocean's 8, Ocean's Eight
The all-female Ocean’s 11 spinoff Ocean’s 8 has finally premiered its first teaser. The 15-second clip, which dropped Monday on YouTube, opens with Cate Blanchett seated in a restaurant with Sandra Bullock. “Why do you need to do this?” Blanchett asks Bullock before a montage shows co-stars Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, and more engaging in various heist antics while “These Boots Are Made for Walking” plays in the background. Bullock ultimately replies, “‘Cause that’s what I’m good at.” The movie’s first full-length trailer is set to arrive on Tuesday, while the movie opens in theaters on June 8.

