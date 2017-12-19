All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
By Marty Linck
Filed Under:donut, Dunkin Donuts, Santa
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

For a limited time only, Dunkin’ Donuts will be serving up a sweet salute to jolly old Saint Nick with the introduction of the new Santa Donut at select U.S. locations.

The new jolly donut features red icing finished with a chocolate icing “belt” topped with a powdered Munchkins donut hole treat.

The Santa Donut will be available through the end of December 2017.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ 2017 holiday treats menu also includes the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, new Gingerbread Cookie Donut, new Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and Snowflake Sprinkle Munchkins donut hole treats.

Dunkin Donuts Unveils New Santa Donut For 2017 Holiday Season 678x381 Dunkin Donuts Unveils New Santa Donut

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live