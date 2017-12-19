(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

For a limited time only, Dunkin’ Donuts will be serving up a sweet salute to jolly old Saint Nick with the introduction of the new Santa Donut at select U.S. locations.

The new jolly donut features red icing finished with a chocolate icing “belt” topped with a powdered Munchkins donut hole treat.

The Santa Donut will be available through the end of December 2017.

Dunkin’ Donuts’ 2017 holiday treats menu also includes the new Frosted Sugar Cookie Donut, new Gingerbread Cookie Donut, new Snowflake Sprinkle Donut and Snowflake Sprinkle Munchkins donut hole treats.