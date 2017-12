For the week before Christmas, Jimmy Fallon followed up the very first of his kid instruments segment with another Christmas classic. The last time Christmas came to The Tonight Show, Mariah Carey sang “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and set the standard for the segment. For this year, Fallon brings in Anna Kendrick and the legendary Darlene Love for a cover of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” a song with a similar theme but a different feel to it.