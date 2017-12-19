Photo: Faye Sadou / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Mariah Carey has a new award to add to her massive collection.

This one, however, isn’t for a musical achievement. Carey is being recognized by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) with the Angel for Animals Award for her work on the new animated film, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

“Her holiday film reminds us all that caring for an animal is a responsibility, not just a fantasy,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lounge explained to Billboard about the movie, which details a young girl falling in love with a stray puppy. “The one sweet day when you meet the dog who will always be your baby, you know that you belong together.”