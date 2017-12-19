All Things Christmas: Listen To Christmas Music Online | Vote: Holiday Lights Photo Contest | Meet Our Santa Baby Winner
No offense, but you literally need to stop saying “whatever,” you know what I mean? On Monday, Marist University unveiled its annual poll ranking the most annoying words or phrases in America. The winner in 2017, for the ninth consecutive year, was “whatever.” A new addition to this year’s top five was “fake news” (which, ironically, some lovers of the term will probably dub “fake news”). Following are the year’s five most annoying words, along with the percentage of respondents whom they rankled the most:

“Whatever,” 33 percent
“Fake news,” 23 percent
“No offense, but,” 20 percent
“Literally,” 11 percent
“You know what I mean,” 10 percent

Read more about the poll here.

